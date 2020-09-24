How the coronavirus spreads through the air: 5 essential reads

When a person sneezes, tiny droplets, or aerosols, can linger in the air. Jorg Greuel via Getty Images
Stacy Morford
The Conversation
Scientists have been warning for months that the coronavirus could be spread by aerosols – tiny respiratory droplets that people emit when they talk or sneeze and that can linger in the air.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention appeared to acknowledge that risk on Sept. 18. It posted guidance on its website listing aerosols among the ways the virus spreads and saying there was growing evidence the airborne particles can remain suspended and travel beyond 6 feet. But three days later, that guidance was gone. A note in its place said a draft had been posted in error and that the CDC was still working on the update.
That kind of shifting by the government can be confusing. In the following five articles recently published in The Conversation, we turned to scientists help explain what aerosols are, how airborne particles can transmit the coronavirus and how to protect yourself. Read more >>