Thursday, September 10, 2020

Hospitals brace for flu season and coronavirus double threat

"I'm worried these two forces will combine," nurse at hard-hit hospital says.

By Laura Romero

In recent months Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in San Diego’s South Bay has been near capacity with coronavirus cases. Located 11 miles from the Mexican border and serving a primarily Latino population, the hospital has seen an ongoing high number of infected patients.

But now doctors and nurses in the 343-bed hospital said they are preparing for even worse this fall, when the upcoming flu season amid the coronavirus pandemic poses a looming double threat that could severely strain the health system.

“Flu season can hit really hard,” said Leslie Gomez, a nurse in the Emergency Department at Sharp Chula Vista. “And COVID-19 has been devastating so I’m worried that these two forces will combine and cause a really difficult fall and winter.”  Read more >>
