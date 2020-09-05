HOA signed for Jack’s Bay

Chairman of Eleuthera Properties Ltd. Sir Franklyn Wilson (left) is pictured with Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis (center) and Vice Chairman of Eleuthera Properties Ltd. Tommy Turnquest during a heads of agreement signing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday. BIS PHOTO/KEMUEL STUBBS
The Nassau Guardian
The government signed a heads of agreement with Eleuthera Properties Ltd. for the development of Jack’s Bay resort, golf course and marina project at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday.
Sir Franklyn Wilson, chairman of Eleuthera Properties Ltd., said more than $100 million has been invested in the Eleuthera project already.
Phase one of the project, which is substantially completed, features a 10-hole Tiger Woods golf course, clubhouse, restaurant, beach club, tennis courts, and 18-club villas, among other amenities.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the project, which currently employs roughly 100 people, will provide a much needed economic boost to the island and the country. Read more >>