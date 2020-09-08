High School sports suspended for the fall

SUSPENDED – High school sports has been suspended for the upcoming fall season, due to COVID-19 according to Sports Administrator for the Ministry of Education Evon Wisdom. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)
The 2020-2021 academic school year is set for October 5; however, high school sports will not be contested this term.
The news was confirmed by Sports Administrator for the Ministry of Education Evon Wisdom. With the COVID-19 pandemic still very much prevalent in the country, Wisdom briefly shared with The Freeport News the safety of students and coaches are chief concern.
“Like other Caribbean countries, school sports for the fall term are suspended. Safety comes first. It’s too risky and we don’t have the full-scale testing regime.”
The suspension of sports this fall, means that big events like the Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletics Association (GBSSAA) Tip-off Basketball Classic, the GBSSAA Churchill Tener Knowles/Michael Moss High School Softball League, the Grand Bahama Primary School Athletic Association (GBPSAA) Jimmy Culmer/Keith Mullings Basketball League and the GBSSAA Rozena Nesbitt/Oriel Knowles High School Volleyball Leagues will have to wait in limbo. Read more >>