Here’s when experts say the next huge surge in coronavirus cases is coming

A man wearing a face mask walks in a city crowd. Image source: Viesturs/Adobe
Health experts are worried that coronavirus cases in the US may spike again soon — in a matter of days, in fact.
The reason is because of the upcoming Labor Day holiday, since holidays have tended to lead people to relax their guard when it comes to protecting themselves against the coronavirus.
Another complicating worry is that any spike now could contribute to this fall being even worse for the US than it otherwise would be, with the onset of the normal flu season. Read more >>