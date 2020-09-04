Pages
Friday, September 4, 2020
Heartbreaking eviction brings mover to tears
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN's Kyung Lah speaks with residents in Houston who are facing financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Unable to pay their rent, they now face eviction.
Source: CNN.
