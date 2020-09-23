Having a holiday gathering? The CDC wants you to weigh these 7 factors

“Freedom From Want” by Norman Rockwell. How many Thanksgivings will look like this in 2020? How many ever did? (Curtis Publishing Co.)
By Christopher Reynolds
LA Times
In a new post on holiday gatherings, the Centers for Disease Control poses seven factors for Americans to consider as they decide if and how to plan their holiday gatherings.
The advice comes at an awkward moment for the CDC, which was forced to reverse course after a post last weekend that cited more risk from coronavirus aerosols than the agency had previously acknowledged. But the holiday guidance, which boils down to seven questions, may nevertheless help families deciding on if and how to come together. Read more >>