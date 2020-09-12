Harvard Fellow: Next Pandemic Could Be Engineered by Terrorists

"We must treat the coronavirus pandemic as a full dress rehearsal of what is to come."
Experts say that COVID-19 almost certainly arose naturally, rather than being bioengineered.
But that doesn’t mean the next pandemic won’t involve a deadly virus designed by an adversary, as distinguished fellow at Harvard Law Vivek Wadhwa argues in a new essay for Foreign Policy.
“It is now too late to stop the global spread of these technologies — the genie is out of the bottle,” he wrote. “We must treat the coronavirus pandemic as a full dress rehearsal of what is to come — unfortunately, that includes not only viruses that erupt from nature, but also those that will be deliberately engineered by humans.” Read more >>