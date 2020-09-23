Harrogate firm launches track and trace app for Bahamas Government

By Ismail Mulla
Yorkshire Post
Instant communication mobile solutions provider Mobile Tornado has announced that Hubbcat, its partner in the Caribbean, has successfully deployed a Covid-19 quarantine track and trace program utilising the Harrogate-based firm's PTT (push to talk) solution, with the Government of The Bahamas.
The program has been designed to protect both residents and critical front-line responders whilst providing safety and security assurance to inbound travellers.
The App-based quarantine system can be either downloaded directly to cellular devices or "pushed" to previously identified high-risk or vulnerable patients remotely.