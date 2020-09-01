Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Happy to be back
By Italia Clarke
After more than four months of starting and stopping business due to various emergency orders, many business people on New Providence who reopened their establishments yesterday were happy to be back.
The reopening came after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, the competent authority, decided to allow a broad resumption of commerce, notwithstanding concerns surrounding COVID-19.
D’Asante Small, marketing manager of Da Bush Cook, said the Boyd Road restaurant is resilient.
It is now offering curbside pick up and delivery services for its customers.
“We are happy to be back,” Small said.
“We are thankful that we could open. We watched the world news and we have big businesses and small businesses worldwide making that hard decision to close their doors permanently. We know of local businesses considering the same. We are just thankful we are able to [have] the resources to open back.” Read more >>