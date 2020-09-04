Grand Bahama remembers Dorian’s fallen

Some of those left to mourn their loved ones following the passage of Hurricane Dorian, September 2019, gathered at the Remembrance Ceremony at Sir Jack Hayward Bridge where a monument was erected by the Grand Bahama Port Authority in their memory. The service was one of three held on Wednesday. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)
By ZNS Bahamas
A Hurricane Dorian Remembrance Ceremony was held at the Sir Jack Hayward Bridge one year after the storm ravaged the shores of Grand Bahama and Abaco. Memorial services were held in areas where lives were either lost or people are still missing due to the storm surge brought in by the Category 5 storm. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest who is also the Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, said Grand Bahama is no stranger to storms, but even with all of the experience, Dorian brought new challenges and realities to everyone as destruction to property and the loss of lives was witnessed. Read more >>