Gov't Releasing $45m For Extended Covid Support

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest
By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The deputy prime minister last night confirmed the Government will allocate $45m to the continuation of its COVID-19 support initiatives after the move was approved by the Minnis Cabinet.
K Peter Turnquest, in messaged replies to Tribune Business questions, said both the Government-funded unemployment benefit and various private sector assistance initiatives will be further extended beyond today's intended expiry.
Acknowledging that the tourism industry's delayed return meant the extension was inevitable, Mr Turnquest said the unemployment benefits scheme "will feature adjustments" and be vetted to ensure Bahamians who have returned to work are excluded from welfare support.
Pledging that the resources will be directed to "our most vulnerable population" and those still unemployed, the deputy prime minister said the $45m will be found from the repurposing of existing funding already approved in the 2020-2021 Budget. Read more >>