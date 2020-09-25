Govt looking at alternative legal measures to fight COVID-19

By Rachel Knowles
The Nassau Guardian
Six months after the Minnis administration declared a state of emergency in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Attorney General Carl Bethel said the government is looking at alternative measures that would be just as effective in battling the virus.
“Nobody likes living under a state of emergency,” Bethel said in the Senate yesterday.
“And I assure the Bahamian people that we are looking at alternative legal frameworks, but the suggestion made opposite in that other place that we could use existing law is simply unachievable.”
He added, “It was the competent authority that instructed my office, me, to commence that process. And we’ve commenced it over the last several weeks.
“There is a draft that we are working on. Read more >>