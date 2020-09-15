Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Govt. invests $2 mil. to acquire 80,000 vaccines when available
Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
Health minister says vulnerable groups, healthcare workers will be inoculated first.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has committed $2 million to inoculate at least 20 percent of The Bahamas’ population if and when an approved vaccine becomes available for COVID-19, Minister of Health Renward Wells announced yesterday.
Wells said the Pan American Health Organization will secure any potential COVID vaccine on The Bahamas’ behalf.
He said the World Health Organization required all countries seeking the vaccine to “put a down payment so to speak” to cover at least 20 percent of its population — around 80,000 people.
He said the Cabinet decided to move forward with that down payment.
“We do secure our vaccines through the WHO via PAHO,” the minister advised.
“And we are guaranteed to receive enough vaccines in the first tranche to vaccinate 20 percent of the population, which if you’re looking at 400,000 persons, is about 80,000 individuals.
"The overall cost is going to be somewhere in the area, perhaps $2 million initially.