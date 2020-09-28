Govt cautioned on lifting quarantine

The Nassau Guardian
Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA) President Dr. Sabriquet Pinder-Butler is cautioning against the lifting of the quarantine requirement for domestic and international travelers without an adequate alternative in place.
Pinder-Butler said especially given that contact tracers are currently overwhelmed, it is a decision that requires serious thought.
“We have to be careful when we remove measures, that we think about what else we’re going to put in place,” she said.
“Are we going to have persons being tested when they come in the country?
“Are we going to be able to further sustain our contact tracing so that if someone becomes ill quickly, or even their test becomes positive, we’re going to be able to quickly identify them and notify all persons that they came in contact with in a timely fashion?
"We know that one of our rate-limiting steps is the timeliness with which we're able to actually trace these contacts. And that's because our numbers have far surpassed what it is that we're able to trace for a small country."