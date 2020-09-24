Golden Isles MP crosses the floor to join PLP

MP Vaughn Miller, Golden Isle.(Keval Williams/EWN)
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
Miller voted against VAT increase while battling thyroid cancer, says “my integrity is intact”.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller yesterday said he made the decision to join the Progressive Liberal Party with his integrity intact as he voted against a resolution to extend the state of emergency for another month.
The independent MP insisted the prime minister had not presented any information that would justify extending the emergency powers orders.
He explained that he was following his own convictions just as he did in 2018 when he voted against the increase in value-added tax (VAT).
Miller revealed that he had been battling thyroid cancer when he was subsequently fired from his Parliamentary Secretary position as a result of his vote, and had made the decision despite shouldering the financial burden of treatment.
“For me personally, I am a cancer survivor,” he said.
“I had thyroid cancer, a thyroidectomy and it took a financial toll on me and quite frankly when it was time to vote, it wasn’t much of a wrestle, but I thought about it and I knew financially it wasn’t a wise decision to vote against the bill because I knew what would happen.
“But because of my conviction and because of how I am made up, I could not do anything but that. So for me, I knew what I was about to venture into, so I knew what I had to do.”
Miller said he entered Parliament as a “free black man” with his integrity intact. Read more >>