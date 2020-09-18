GBPA preparing the PACE Centre for return of students

PREPARING THE CENTER – The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) continues to assist the Government of The Bahamas’ Ministry of Education by providing a classroom, nursery, skill center and clinic facilities for the PACE Centre in Freeport. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE GBPA)
Freeport News
Providing business services, utilities and investments are among the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s (GBPA) core responsibilities. But a healthy economy requires a skilled and capable workforce, and the GBPA embraces their mantra, “to better the lives of the Grand Bahama community and, by extension, The Bahamas.”
For over 20 years, the GBPA has assisted the Government of The Bahamas’ Ministry of Education by providing a classroom, nursery, skill center and clinic facilities for the PACE Centre in Freeport.
The PACE Centre supports pregnant high school students by providing opportunities to keep up their studies, learn parenting techniques and vocational skills, receive healthcare throughout their pregnancy, and infant and toddler care services to allow them to finish their education.
"PACE stands for Providing Access to Continued Education. There are so many important benefits for society as a whole when young women are educated," said Sarah St. George, GBPA Acting Chairman.