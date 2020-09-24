GBPA introduces REEF working committee to establish a plan for Freeport’s economic future

Pictured from left are Vice Chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Sarah St. George and President of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Ian Rolle.
Freeport News
In response to the prime minister’s (Dr. Hubert Minnis) request for new and innovative ideas to revitalize the Bahamian economy, and as a reaction to the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 and Hurricanes Matthew and Dorian, the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Limited launched a working committee entitled the Revitalization and Economic Expansion of Freeport (REEF). REEF’s key priorities are to stimulate, activate and lead growth and change by engaging with the people of Grand Bahama and the Government of the Bahamas to support and implement its initiatives.
The REEF Committee's objective is to create an action plan for short term stability, and medium to long-term growth, sustainability, financial health and above all, the imperative need for Freeport to return to a thriving economy. Recognizing the need for immediate action, the GBPA formed the Committee shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March of this year. The Committee has been hard at work since its formation, and the first iteration of the action plan is now in draft form and will be ready for public consultation on September 23.