GBCH young residents set to return on Friday, Oct. 2

FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Having been forced away from their comfort zone at The Grand Bahama Children’s Home for over a year, as a result of damages to the facility by Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019, the young residents are finally scheduled to be home this week.
Since the storm the children were relocated to New Providence and come Friday, October 2, they are expected to return to the island, to a newly-refurbished and renovated Home.
As the Executives and staff of the Home await the arrival of the residents, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Grand Bahama Chapter and local Rotary clubs have joined forces to welcome the children in grand style.
FIDA Community and Social Outreach Chair for the GB Chapter, Hadassah Swain noted that upon their arrival, the children will be welcomed with open arms and a grand motorcade throughout the streets of Grand Bahama.