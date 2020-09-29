Freetown Urban Renewal Held ‘Back to School Giveaway’

Wife of Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis -- Mrs. Patricia Minnis, representing the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, participated in Freetown Urban Renewal's 'Back to School Giveaway' on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Temple, St. James Road. Children received backpacks and school supplies; also a lunch snack to celebrate the event.
ZNS Bahamas
Wife of Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis — Mrs. Patricia Minnis, representing the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, participated in Freetown Urban Renewal's 'Back to School Giveaway' on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Temple, St. James Road. Children received backpacks and school supplies; also a lunch snack to celebrate the event.