For young couple, a nightmarish battle with COVID-19

Victoria Morris
Italia Clarke
The Nassau Guardian
After a month-long battle with COVID-19, Victoria Morris and her boyfriend, Henry Rolle, who are both 25, said they feared they would die together as they toiled through an unforgettable experience with the virus.
“I just kept praying, ‘Please don’t let us die,’” Morris said.
“Before I got tested, I was thinking I might have it. Hearing the health officials say they cannot do anything for you is like that whole dark cloud just sets over everything.”
Morris and her boyfriend tested positive for COVID-19 on August 14.
“It took a while before we got tested,” she said.
“I was trying to contact people from the Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 hotline and no one would pick up any of the numbers. I contacted nurses that I knew, family members and anyone that I knew that could get me in contact with someone because at this point we felt like we [were] dying.”
Morris and Rolle do not know where they contracted the virus, but said their contacts were very limited. Read more >>