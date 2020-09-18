Food Aid Programme To End Next Month

SOCIAL Services Minister Frankie Campbell.
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE government’s national food distribution programme will end next month, Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell said yesterday.
He told reporters more than 50,000 families across the country have benefited since the initiative was launched to provide emergency food assistance for vulnerable Bahamians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than $13 million has been injected in the programme to date.
The initiative had previously been extended, but yesterday Mr Campbell said it is drawing to an end, as officials hope the further reopening of the economy next month will reduce the need for widespread food assistance.
“The National Food Distribution Taskforce timeframe was to operate in the last week in May to the end of August…and as such, the government of The Bahamas has committed to the continued partnership to the end of October 2020,” he added.
“The process of feeding our fellow brothers and sisters remains a major priority for the government of The Bahamas. Therefore, we will advise that persons in need of food assistance can apply to the Department of Social Services as well as many other non-governmental organisations which provide food assistance to the most vulnerable.” Read more >>