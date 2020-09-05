Fauci Warns That Earth Has Entered a “Pandemic Era”

"There are many examples where disease emergences reflect our increasing inability to live in harmony with nature."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top coronavirus advisor, warns that humanity is now living in a “pandemic era.”
At this point, nearly half a year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the U.S. to its knees, that may sound obvious. But as The Washington Post reports, Fauci is talking about something greater than just the current pandemic. Rather, he believes that human activity has become a major contributor to the emergence of new deadly diseases.
“COVID-19, recognized in late 2019, is but the latest example of an unexpected, novel, and devastating pandemic disease,” Fauci, along with his colleague Dr. David Morens, wrote in research published last month in the prestigious journal CELL. “One can conclude from this recent experience that we have entered a pandemic era. The causes of this new and dangerous situation are multifaceted, complex, and deserving of serious examination.” Read more >>