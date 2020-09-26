Fauci warns COVID-19 vaccine won't end social distancing, public health measures

"...It is not going to eliminate the need to be prudent and careful with our public health measures,” he said on Thursday.
Fauci testifies during a U.S. Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Sept. 23, 2020.ALEX EDELMAN / POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Samantha Kubota
Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans on Thursday that even if a COVID-19 vaccine is proven to be effective, that will not mean an immediate end to the public health measures in place to keep the virus at bay.
In a question and answer session with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Fauci — the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — explained.
“When the vaccine comes, we look at it as an important tool to supplement the public health measures that we do,” he said. “It will allow us to more quickly and with less stringency to get back to some degree of normal but it is not going to eliminate the need to be prudent and careful with our public health measures.”
He added the vaccine will not be 100% effective nor will it be taken by 100% of Americans.