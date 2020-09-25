Falcons’ Boys Club donates electronic tablets to members

GIVEAWAY – Continuing to provide mentorship to young men on the island of Grand Bahama, the Falcons’ Boys Club hosted its annual Back-to-School Giveaway this past Saturday, September 19, where 80 young men received school supplies. Also participating in the giveaway was Martha Mackey POWER (People Organizing With Effective Results) Team Vice President, Northern Region. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)
Continuing to provide mentorship to young men on the island of Grand Bahama, the Falcons’ Boys Club hosted its annual Back-to-School Giveaway this past Saturday, September 19.
As virtual learning has become the new normal for many students returning to school this academic year, 80 members of the club received electronic tablets and other supplies in preparation for the new school term.
In a drive-through fashion, adhering to the COVID-19 health protocols, the presentations put enormous smiles on the faces of the young men as well as their parents and guardians, who expressed appreciation.
According to Falcons' Boys Club Founder Darrin Rolle, the massive giveaway would not have been possible without the continued support of generous sponsors who continue to believe in the club and what it stands for.