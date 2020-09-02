Face-to-face instructional slated learning for students

JEFFREY LLOYD, Minister of Education
Grand Bahama students attending government and private-operated schools for the 2020/2021 term, will do so with face-to-face instructional learning, said the Minister of Education, Jeffery Lloyd.
Noting that traditional learning has been distorted due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Lloyd alluded that there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach for the modes in which learning will commence within the country, as each island is, and, will be forced to adapt to various modes on educational learning practices.
As for Grand Bahama, Lloyd announced on Monday (August 31), that face-to-face learning will resume, both in public and private learning institutions, beginning at regular times on Monday October 5.