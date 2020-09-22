Experts warn of 'twindemic' as Covid cases rise and flu seasons looms

In other coronavirus news: Trump says we're "rounding the corner," some kids return to NYC classrooms, and a biker rally in Missouri could become a "superspreader."
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio welcomes students to Pre-K at Mosaic Pre-K Center in Queens, N.Y., on Sept. 21, 2020.Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images
By Corky Siemaszko
Covid-19 infections were trending upward again Monday in the United States as thousands of students returned to New York City classrooms and public health experts warned that a “twindemic” could be on the horizon as we head into flu season.
Two days after the U.S. recorded its 200,000 Covid-19 fatality, the number of confirmed cases in the country was closing in on 7 million and accelerating, according to the latest NBC News figures.
The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. dipped below 40,000-per-day for the first time since June on Sept. 11, the day America marked the 19th anniversary of the Al Qaeda terrorist attacks.
By Friday it was back over 40,000 again, according to an NBC News tally.
That’s still far less than the record 70,000-plus infections that were being logged in June. But the upcoming flu season could derail progress made in bringing down the coronavirus infection rate, experts warned. Read more >>