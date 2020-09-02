Experts say that this activity is disproportionately responsible for coronavirus infections

A woman wearing a KN95 face mask that protects against the novel coronavirus as well as an N95 mask. Image source: zigres/Adobe
An estimated 185,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus thus far.
While new cases are finally subsiding in former hotspots like California and Florida, adhering to coronavirus safety guidelines remains as important as ever.
Experts have found that indoor gatherings should be avoided if possible as the activity tends to be a breeding ground for coronavirus transmission.