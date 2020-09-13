Even children with no symptoms can spread Covid-19, CDC report shows

How easily can children contract and spread coronavirus?
(CNN) - Even children with mild or no symptoms can spread Covid-19, according to contact tracing data from three Utah child care facilities released Friday.
Twelve children, including one eight-month-old, got Covid-19 in a child care facility and spread it to at least 12 people outside the facilities. The data shows children can carry the virus from child care settings to their homes, the researchers wrote in a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Half a million US children have now been diagnosed with coronavirus, with a 16% increase between August 20 and September 3, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. Read more >>