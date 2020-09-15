Evangelical Pastor Urges Christians to 'Mobilize' to Fight Civil War Against Left-Wing Activists

Pastor Rick Joyner
Conservative evangelical pastor Rick Joyner has urged Christians to "mobilize" to fight a civil war against left-wing activists.
Joyner, who recently described Black Lives Matter protesters as the "KKK of this time," discussed his concerns about a civil war in the U.S. during an appearance on the conservative Christian program The Jim Bakker Show. Right Wing Watch first reported his remarks on Monday.
"We're in time for war. We need to recognize that. We need to mobilize. We need to get ready," Joyner said during the show. He went on to discuss "our civil war," saying that he'd seen in a dream that "militias would pop up like mushrooms" and they would be backed by God. Read more >>