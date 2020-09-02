Erick Morillo, DJ Known for ‘I Like to Move It,’ Dies at 49

Erick Morillo - Sipa USA via AP
By Jem Aswad
Erick Morillo, a veteran DJ who broke into the mainstream with the 1990s hit “I Like to Move It,” was found dead Tuesday, Miami Beach police confirm to Variety. Morillo, who was 49, was facing charges of sexual assault and was scheduled for a court hearing on Friday.
A police spokesperson told Variety that officers received a 911 call at 10:42 a.m., and that detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
Morillo was arrested in August after being accused of sexual battery on an unidentified woman in an incident that took place at his home in December, after he and the woman DJ'ed at a party. Morillo denied the accusations, however after an examination tested positive for his DNA, he turned himself in to authorities, accompanied by his attorney.