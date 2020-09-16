Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Entrepreneur takes advantage of opportunity presented by COVID-19
By ZNS Bahamas
Local entrepreneur Donald Martin is taking full advantage of the latest and fast-growing cottage industry in The Bahamas–the mass production and sales of masks that help to combat the community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. And while Mr. Martin does not mass-produce the masks himself, his decision to get into the sales aspect is proving beneficial.
Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, 46 years ago, Mr. Martin has never taken a step on his own and has to use a motorized scooter for his mobility. Mr. Martin says while he needs the scooter for his mobility, he is not “confined to, or limited by” that scooter.
“The Holy Bible says a person’s talents will make room for them; that their abilities will make room for them and Mr. Donald Martin epitomizes that,” Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell said recently. Read more >>