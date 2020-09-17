Emergency Orders To Run Beyond Tourism Reopening Until End Of October

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis pleaded with Bahamians to comply with COVID-19 protocols for at least three more weeks as he gave notice that the country’s state of emergency will extend until October 31.
He spoke in the House of Assembly yesterday morning during what House Speaker Halson Moultrie called an “extraordinary sitting” after a Parliament staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Parliamentarians are not entering quarantine despite the potential exposure, citing advice from health officials. However, Speaker Moultrie said both he and parliamentary clerk David Forbes have tested negative for COVID-19.
Yesterday’s short sitting was adjourned until September 23. According to Mr Moultrie, 15 members attended the sitting, including himself and the deputy speaker of the House.
Progressive Liberal Party members were not in attendance, citing concerns about the virus.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis criticised the absence of Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip "Brave" Davis.