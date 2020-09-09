Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Emergency Medical Dispatchers Return to the Police Control Room
ZNS Bahamas
The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) wishes to advise the public that emergency medical dispatchers have returned to the Police Control Room at Police Headquarters on East Street. In the event of a medical emergency or to reach an ambulance dispatcher the public may call 919 or 911 for assistance.
Emergency medical dispatchers were temporarily deployed to a call centre at the PHA’s Corporate Training Centre on August 21st. The Authority would like to thank members of the public for their understanding and support during the temporary relocation of its EMS Dispatch services.
The public is strongly urged to pay attention to all public health announcements, public service announcements and updates regarding health and hospital services during this time. (source)