Monday, September 7, 2020
Eighteen COVID deaths in two weeks
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There have been 18 coronavirus deaths confirmed in The Bahamas over the past two weeks, propelling the country’s death count to 58.
An additional 16 deaths are under investigation.
The deaths include men and women between the ages of 20 to 99-years-old.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed two more deaths in New Providence: an 80-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman.
The ministry said an additional death was under investigation.
As of yesterday, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 2,546.