Editorial: Coronavirus ‘herd immunity’ is just another way to say ‘let people die’

Dr. Scott Atlas, right, President Donald Trump’s new pandemic advisor, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Aug. 31 in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)
By The Times Editorial Board
Is President Trump embracing a “herd immunity” strategy for the COVID-19 pandemic?
Last week, the White House directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to revise guidelines to discourage people who have been exposed to COVID-19 from getting tested. This policy conflicts with what virtually all health experts recommend, but one that jibes with the view of his new pandemic advisor, Dr. Scott Atlas, who thinks America should adopt the Swedish model of letting the coronavirus run its course and infecting millions of people in order to protect the economy.
If this is the new U.S. strategy, then the president and his team need to be honest with the American people about what it means: risking the lives of millions of people and allowing millions more to become gravely ill and potentially suffer complications for the rest of their lives. Read more >>