Easing up, but curfew remains

New Providence, GB, Abaco only islands left with curfew | Funerals, weddings allowed in churches on all island | Gyms now allowed to open on all islands | Partial beach closures remain for New Providence, GB
By Rachel Knowles
The Nassau Guardian
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday announced the lifting of a number of restrictions implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, but most provisions of the current emergency order remain in place for New Providence, including the nightly curfew.
Abaco and Grand Bahama also remain under curfew.
Normal commercial and additional social activities are allowed on all islands except New Providence and Abaco, with physical distancing and mask protocols in place, said Minnis who spoke in the House of Assembly on a resolution to extend the state of emergency to October 31.
“While a curfew will no longer be in effect for these islands, health officials recommend that a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remain in effect for Grand Bahama,” he said.
“Health officials also recommend that beaches remain open daily on Grand Bahama, from 5 a.m. to 12 noon, for the time being.”
Minnis said New Providence and Abaco will remain under heavier restrictions "given the performance indicators being tracked by health officials".