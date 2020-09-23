Drug trafficker facing death sentence escapes jail through sewage pipes

By Reuters
A Chinese drug trafficker on death row in Indonesia made a daring escape last week by tunneling through the sewage system, local police announced on Monday.
Cai Changpan, also known as Cai Ji Fan, was jailed in the Tangerang area on the outskirts of the capital city Jakarta, on charges of smuggling methamphetamine. Last Monday, he escaped by digging a hole from his cell into waste pipes and onto a road outside the prison, according to Jakarta police spokesperson Yusri Yunus. Read more >>