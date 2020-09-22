Dr. Fauci Warns That These 3 Businesses Should Close in Many Places to Prevent a COVID-19 Resurgence

By Claire Gillespie
Health.Com
Just when the majority of states have reopened most of their businesses, Anthony Fauci, MD, the country’s leading immunologist and infectious disease specialist, has called out three specific venues for having the highest risk of COVID-19 spread. On MSNBC's All In on September 17, host Chris Hayes pointed out that some states have benefited from closing certain establishments—and Dr. Fauci was in complete agreement about the benefit of closing them.
"In fact, the CDC just came out—if you go on their website—with a figure that's really telling,” Dr. Fauci said. “It shows the odds of risk of different types of situations that give you a higher risk of transmissibility.” He’s referring to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) published on September 11, which analyzed COVID-19 data from 11 US health care facilities. The risky situations at the top of the list? Being in a gym, bar, or restaurant.
What makes these venues coronavirus hotspots? "What these businesses have in common are people––sometimes lots of people," Carol A. Winner, MPH, who founded the Give Space personal distancing movement in 2017, tells Health. "Crowded places bring potentially high levels of infection."