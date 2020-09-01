Dr. Fauci says this is when we might know if our first coronavirus vaccine works

Some ampoules with a coronavirus vaccine candidate in a box. Image source: M.Rode-Foto/Adobe
An answer about coronavirus vaccine safety and efficacy might be available as soon as November, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a new interview.
He made it clear that vaccines should not be approved for emergency use until they’re proven to be safe and effective.
The comments follow several recent updates in the world of COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Russia approved a drug for public use without revealing any scientific data, and China has started using three vaccines under emergency programs. Separately, rumors said President Trump may pressure the FDA into giving emergency approval to at least one COVID-19 vaccine before the election. Read more >>