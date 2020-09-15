Dr. Fauci Says It's Fine to Take Vitamins C and D to Help Boost Your Immune System—Here's What to Know

But he advised against taking a few other popular supplements.
When Anthony Fauci, MD, says something about health, people listen—and in a new Instagram Live interview with Jennifer Garner, he opened up about how taking certain supplements may help keep your immune system in top working order.
"If you're deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection,” said Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “I would not mind recommending, and I do it myself, taking vitamin D supplements.” But that's not all: Dr. Fauci also recommended another vitamin. “The other vitamin that people take is vitamin C because it's a good antioxidant, so if people want to take a gram or so of vitamin C, that would be fine,” he said. Read more >>