DPM Turnquest Presents an Update on the Government’s Fiscal and Economic Plan in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

In the House of Assembly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest presented an update on the fiscal and economic plan that the Government is currently implementing: it updates the Resilient Bahamas Plan outlined during the budget exercise in June to respond to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)
Eleutheran News
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest presented in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, an update on the fiscal and economic plan that the Government is currently implementing: it updates the Resilient Bahamas Plan outlined during the budget exercise in June to respond to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The report included initial data and preliminary analysis on the first few months of the new fiscal year, and a full report to the House of Assembly, and the Bahamian people, based on the Government’s end of year budget performance for the 2019/20 fiscal year.
DPM Turnquest explained that the Minnis Administration presented a pragmatic budget in June 2020 that anticipated a year of economic hardship, driven by significant shortfalls in government revenue, subdued economic activity and high levels of unemployment because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Read more >>