DPM: No one will visit if COVID-19 numbers keep rising

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest addresses questions from the media outside the Churchill Building yesterday. Ahvia J. Campbell
The Nassau Guardian
Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said yesterday nobody will visit The Bahamas if the spread of COVID-19 isn’t brought under control.
“It’s just a matter of us making sure we do the things that we need to do to protect ourselves and give ourselves the opportunity to rebound because unfortunately there’s far too many of us still going out and being irresponsible,” he told reporters outside Cabinet.
“And this virus can only spread if we don’t do the things that we need to do, that we know we are supposed to do to protect each other.
“I always say nobody is coming to this country, no economic activity can flourish, if we have rising cases of COVID. We have to do our part. And if we can do that – yes, it’s a sacrifice, two, three weeks, a month of sacrifice – but if we can do that, we can get this thing under control and we can go about our lives.”
The comments came as he noted that the government is planning for tourism to begin to ramp up around November. However, he said the announcement that major hotels will not be reopening in October, as previously indicated, will delay the planned recovery. Read more >>