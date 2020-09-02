Don’t wait for a vaccine, Dr. Birx says. Do this instead

Dr. Deborah Birx said people shouldn’t wait for a vaccine to do the right thing to combat the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Deborah Birx, President Donald Trump’s top coronavirus adviser, speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol Complex, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Charleston, W.Va. John Raby, Associated Press
Dr. Deborah Birx — one of President Donald Trump’s closest advisers on the White House Coronavirus Task Force — doesn’t want you to wait for the COVID-19 vaccine in order to do the right thing, according to CNN.
Birx said this week that Americans can work now to stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
“Do the right thing today. Because if we do the right thing today, we go into the fall with much fewer cases.”
"Right now, we gain freedom through wearing our masks and socially distancing."