Donation of Fertilizer to Bahamian Farmers

Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources Permanent Secretary Joel Lewis and Acting Director of Agriculture Charmaine Price announced a donation of fertilizer to The Bahamas from the Kingdom of Morocco, Friday, August 28, 2020 at the department’s Feed Mill Unit, Gladstone Road (Photos/Ministry of Agriculture)
By ZNS Bahamas
The Dept. of Agriculture of the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources received a donation of fertilizer from the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, on behalf of the Bahamas Government, said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources Joel Lewis. Read more >>