Doing this one simple thing while wearing a face mask could help end the pandemic

Young woman wearing a face mask to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus. Image source: Darren Baker/Adobe
The regular coronavirus update we get from one day to the next tends to include reminders about actions we can take to protect our own health and the health of others, like social distancing and wearing a face mask.
Health experts are starting to remind people that there’s also a simple activity we can do to complement wearing a face mask that can help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
That activity is controlling our speaking volume and not talking loudly around others — which can spread coronavirus particles. Read more >>