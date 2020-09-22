Curtain at Regency Theatre could rise again Jan. 2021

REGENCY THEATRE DAMAGE – Hurricane Dorian left the island’s lone performance stage in shambles; however, the Freeport Players Guild (FPG) 2020 Board, headed by Alfred Anderson, is hoping to see the curtain at the Regency Theatre rise again come January 2021. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF PRESTON KNOWLES)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
For nearly 50 years, the Regency Theatre has been considered a place of peace, harmony, refuge, love and laughter for countless Grand Bahamians and visitors, who love the theatre.
The lone island’s performance stage has welcomed world renowned artisans, motivational speakers, authors, musicians, playwrights and countless others. The theatre has also been revered as one of if not the best, of its caliber among the region.
Unfortunately, the home of so many creatives, suffered a debilitating blow just over a year ago, as Hurricane Dorian plummeted the building.
The Freeport Players Guild (FPG) 2020 Board, a group of young Grand Bahamians, realized the importance of the theatre and what it means not only themselves, but to the thousands who have been blessed to enter its doors over the years.
For this reason, they are determined to see the theatre reopen, welcoming persons back to the iconic stage, to witness the famous red curtains open again. Read more >>