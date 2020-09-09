Wednesday, September 9, 2020
COVID mortality rate increases in The Bahamas amid spate of deaths
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While The Bahamas’ rate of deaths among people infected with the novel coronavirus remains in line with global standards, that rate has doubled in less than a month amid a spate of COVID-19-related deaths.
The case fatality rate, which calculates the number of deaths compared to the total number of cases, is a measure of the “deadliness of a disease”, according to health officials.
By mid-August, there were 1,315 confirmed cases and 18 deaths related to the virus, representing a case fatality rate (CFR) of just 1.3 percent — well in line with global standards.
The death toll from the virus as of Monday was 59.
There have been 2,585 confirmed cases of the virus.
This represents a CFR rate of 2.28 percent. Read more >>