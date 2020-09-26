Covid figures prompt French and Dutch warnings, and deepening row in Spain

Coronavirus cases in France jump to record high as Spanish government calls for Madrid lockdown.
A man holds a sign that reads ‘save the bars and restaurants’, during a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Marseille. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images
The Guardian
The prime ministers of France and the Netherlands have issued stark warnings about their coronavirus figures, while in Spain, the western European country hardest hit by the virus, Madrid authorities have rejected the central government’s call for a lockdown across the capital.
Santé Publique France, the French public health authority, tallied 15,797 new confirmed cases on Friday, just shy of a daily record of 16,096 set on Thursday.
The figures came as officials at the World Health Organization warned that infection rates were rising across Europe and called on governments in the region to take measures to stop new outbreaks ahead of the winter flu season.
“Europe has a lot of work to do to stabilise the situation and bring transmission under control,” Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergency expert, told a press conference. “Overall within that very large region we are seeing a worrying increase in disease.” Read more >>