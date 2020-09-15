Tuesday, September 15, 2020
COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas top 3,000
By Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
The Bahamas has recorded more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19.
This represents an increase of over 2,000 cases in the last month.
There were 1,036 total cases in The Bahamas as of August 12.
The Ministry of Health reported an additional 34 infections on Monday, bringing the total cases to 3,008.
Of the new cases, there were 23 in New Providence, three in Grand Bahama, three in Eleuthera, two in Long Island, one in Abaco, one in Exuma, and one in Inagua.
An additional COVID-19-related death was also recorded.